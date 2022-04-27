Franklin Academy wins game one of the double header against Providence Classical Academy, 12-0, behind a great offense and combined no hitter from the pitchers on Tuesday. 

Kyler Roberts started for the Cougars and went four innings allowing no hits and no runs while striking out nine. 

Cade Bailey closed the game out pitching one inning allowing no hits and no runs while striking out two. 

Cade Bailey led the offense with a double and two singles while Ty McMurry contributed two doubles as well. 

Cooper Hill and Roberts both added doubles for the Cougars while Addison Spradling, Gavin Griffing and Morgan Rollins all contributed with singles for the Cougars in the winning effort.  

Game Two

In game two, the Cougars tallied 17 hits as the rolled past PCA 18-7. 

Nate Gray got the start for the Cougars and went three innings allowing only one hit and no runs. 

Spradling pitched an inning of relief allowing only one hit, no earned run’s and striking out three. 

Caden Liles and Gavin Griffing closed the game out for the Cougars on the mound. 

Cade Bailey continued to see the ball well in game two as he led the Cougar offense with a double and three singles to pace the attack. 

Morgan Rollins, Sam Carrington, Gavin Griffing, Ty McMurry, Nate Gray and Kyler Roberts had multiple hits for the Cougars in the game while Spradling added a single as well. 

FA plays Riverfield Friday night before starting playoffs next week.

