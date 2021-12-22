FA plays hard against Lake Providence, Porters Chapel Dec 22, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lake Providence slipped past Franklin Academy Lady Cougars on Dec. 14, 45-41.Anne Sartin was the leading scorer for FA with 11 points while Shelby Dickerson put in 10 points.FA fell to Porters Chapel on Dec. 16, 67-52. In the contest, Dickerson bucketed 15 points to be the Lady Cougar’s leading scorer.Katelynn Faulk followed up with 10 points. In boys action, FA lost to Lake Providence, 62-45.Robert Newman was FA’s leading scorer with 15 points.FA boys lost to Porters Chapel on Dec. 16.Leading scorer for the Cougars was Kyler Roberts with 13 points while Hoyt Carroll put in 10 points.Franklin Academy will travel to Northeast Baptist on Jan. 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin Academy Sport Game Scorer Cougars Robert Newman Anne Sartin Lake Providence Porter Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~12.22.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Cookies And Cocoa With Santa Dec 1, 2021 Cookies And Cocoa With Santa at Gilbert Community building was held Nov. 27. Grow Gilbert, a… Read more Coordinators prepare for parades Updated Nov 11, 2021 Local parade organizers are busy working on their respective parades and Christmas festivals… Read more +3 Spirits On The Hill brings history to life Nov 11, 2021 Spirits On The Hill brings a rich history to life in the hills of Harrisonburg. Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe's Hunt steps down as offensive coordinatorEast builds early lead to run away with I-20 Bowl victoryWest Monroe duo Pleasant, Richard make it official on early signing dayOCS trio signs to play at next levelMARTIN: Howdy hoops season, what'd we miss?West Monroe to sell golf acreage for $435,000OCS claims three top honors in District 2-1AObituaries published December 15, 2021Neville's Cambell, Sledge, Dubose sign NLIDon Redden Memorial Tournament returns with round robin format Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime loss (2)
