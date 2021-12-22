Lake Providence slipped past Franklin Academy Lady Cougars on Dec. 14, 45-41.

Anne Sartin was the leading scorer for FA with 11 points while Shelby Dickerson put in 10 points.

FA fell to Porters Chapel on Dec. 16, 67-52.

In the contest, Dickerson bucketed 15 points to be the Lady Cougar’s leading scorer.

Katelynn Faulk followed up with 10 points.

In boys action, FA lost to Lake Providence, 62-45.

Robert Newman was FA’s leading scorer with 15 points.

FA boys lost to Porters Chapel on Dec. 16.

Leading scorer for the Cougars was Kyler Roberts with 13 points while Hoyt Carroll put in 10 points.

Franklin Academy will travel to Northeast Baptist on Jan. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.