Franklin Academy Cougar baseball took game one of a three game series in the first round of MAIS playoffs Tuesday.
FA beat Prentiss Christian Academy, 11-1, behind a strong offensive performance.
Ty McMurry, Cade Bailey, Trace McCurley, Cooper Hill and Kyler Roberts led the offense with two hits each. Roberts contributed three RBI’s while McCurley and Gavin Whittington each had two RBI’s for the Cougars.
Senior Trace McCurley got the start for the Cougars going 3.2 innings allowing three hits, four strikeouts and only one walk before giving way to Cade Bailey.
Bailey threw 1.1 inning of relief allowing one hit, one run, one strikeout and two walks.
Roberts closed the game on the mound pitching the final frame allowing 0 hits, 0 walks and recording two strikeouts.
The Cougars will travel to Prentiss Mississippi on Thursday for game two and a game three if needed to close out the first round of the MAIS playoffs.
