FA slips up against Briarfield Academy Dec 21, 2022

Franklin Academy drops a close one to Briarfield Academy 52-49. Addison Spradling and Kyler Roberts led the offense with 15 points each while Roberts snagged 13 rebounds and Spradling five. Hoyt Carroll added 10 points and four rebounds while Aiden Ward contributed four points and five rebounds. Ty Arnold added three points and Sam Carrington two points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. The Cougars return to action at Tensas in a tournament Dec 27.
