Franklin Academy Lady Cougars Softball had their second ring ceremony in as many years on Feb. 13 in recognition of their 2022 Class AAA State Championship.
The players were recognized with championship rings, and the 2022 championship banner was put up. The ceremony was also a celebration of the past four years for this team as they were state runners-up in 2019 and 2020 and state champions the past two seasons.
Overall record
Over the past four seasons, Franklin Academy has had a record of 109-31 for a 78 percent winning percentage. Over that time they have outscored their opponents 1,133-364 for an average score of 8.1 to 2.6.
They were also 15-2-1 the past three seasons in the Sterlington summer league, a league that includes many of northeast Louisiana’s public high school programs.
The Lady Cougars were even better in district play. Besides being district runners-up in 2021, this team was District Champions in 2019, 2020 and 2022. Over that four-year span they held a dominant district record of 32-4 for a winning percentage of 89 percent, the best district record over that period of time.
Playoff record
Despite playing tougher competition, the Lady Cougars were up to the challenge. They have a winning playoff record each of the past four years, actually improving their playoff record each season and culminating with an 8-1 playoff record this season.
After losing their second game in the State tournament in Magee (a double-elimination tournament including the top 8 teams in each class, with the top two finishers playing a best two-of-three championship series to determine the champion) to Briarfield in 2019, this team has won an astounding twelve consecutive games in Magee to advance to the state championship series each season, and have had home-field advantage in the championship series each of the past three years.
This season Franklin Academy accomplished the feat of being District Champions, South State Champions and State Champions all in the same season.
2022 Season
The Lady Cougars began the season with many of the younger players in 7th and 8th grade having to step in and assist due to injuries suffered by some of the starters.
The younger players did an admirable job of stepping up and doing their part to help the team to an 8-2 record prior to Labor Day.
Labor Day was the first day that the entire starting nine played together, and they only played together for 14 of the 28 games that the team played this season. Despite this adversity, the Lady Cougars finished their season with a record of 23-5.
Some highlights from this season:
Outscored their opponents 227-65 and had a winning record against every classification:
Vs. 5A opponents: 3-2
Vs. 4A opponents: 2-1
Vs. 3A opponents: 16-2
Vs. 2A opponent: 1-0
The Lady Cougars won the district championship with a district record of 7-1. They went undefeated to win South State. They went undefeated for the third consecutive year at Magee, and they capped it all off with a Game 3 extra-inning win over their district rivals from Bastrop to win the championship.
These are the 2022 AAA State Champion Franklin Academy Lady Cougars:
#77th GradeAnna Claire Russell
#237th GradeJorja Lawhorn
#317th GradeBella Smith
#38th GradeAvery Dickerson
#138th GradeKennedi Remore
#208th GradeGeorgia Austin
#26FreshmanMaddie Claire Wilson
#1SophomoreAydenn McCain
#2SophomoreAvaree McCain
#4SophomoreTaylor Biggs
#15JuniorAmanda Hatton
#32SeniorAnne Elise Sartin
#8SeniorMacie Wall
Assistant Coach:Clark McCain
Assistant Coach:Willie Remore
Assistant Coach:Andy Truelove
Assistant Coach:Jennifer Wall
Bookkeeper: John Sartin
Athletic Director:Phil Jackson
Head Coach: Scott Sartin
