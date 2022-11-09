A Lady Cougar is now a Bulldog.
Anne Elise Sartin signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for Holmes Community College Bulldogs in Lexington, Ms. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Sartin, who also plays Lady Cougar basketball, has been a main fixture for Franklin Academy softball for many years. Along the way, she has racked up many FA all-time records. Some of her records are all-time wins as a pitcher: 100 games; all-time strike out leader with 763. She has a career ERA of 1.66 and WHIP of 1.00.
Offensively, Sartin is the all-time home run leader with 33; all-time RBI leader with 209; all-time 346 total bases; all-time OPS of 1.344 and all-time slugging percentage if .803.
This season she pitched 144.2 innings and was 21-4 with one save, an ERA of 1.55, a WHIP of 1.00 and 197 strikeouts to only 27 walks.
In the playoffs, she pitched 51.2 innings and had a record of 7-1 and an ERA of 0.54 allowing only four earned runs in the playoffs.
Her 100th career victory came in her last game when her team won their second consecutive championship.
This season she hit .402 with an on-base percentage of .484 and a fielding percentage of .943 and led the team in OPS, slugging, doubles, homers, RBI, runs, total bases and two-out RBI.
Needless to say, she has had a dominating high school career, but the accolades do not stop there.
Sartin is a two-time top 20 pre-season All-MAIS, four-time all MAIS player, five-time all district player, three-time district MVP and two-time Class 3A player of the year.
“None of those would be possible without her amazing teammates,” said her father and coach Scott Sartin. “She has been a part of one of the most dominating teams in FA history.”
Anne has seen the FA Lady Cougars win three district titles, south state titles, been to the state finals four times, currently holds a 12-game wining streak and win state two times.
As a team, FA Principal Phil Jackson said, “This was one of the best group of girls we have seen in a long, long time, including Anne. They are good academic students, good athletes and just good people.”
While touting Annie’s accomplishments, “I wish we had 500 kids just like Annie. She comes to school, does her school work, she’s friendly. She is a good athlete, and she is just a good person.”
Scott Sartin said Annie has showed a low of softball from an early age.
“Anne played softball from the moment should could walk,” he said. “She followed her brother around from ballpark to ballpark she has never loss her love for softball.”
When remembering her FA career, Annie said her toughest competition was Prairie View Academy (PVA).
“They were the funnest to play because they were the best competition,” she said.
The game she remembered the most was a matchup from three seasons ago. It was a playoff game against PVA. The Lady Cougars were down by six runs but came back in the seventh inning to win.
On the precipice of a new chapter, Anne admits being nervous about her new surroundings but said one of her goals was to work hard.
Holmes is coming off a 28-16 overall record and was 13-15 in conference play. In 44 games, the Lady Bulldogs rack up 318 runs with a .321 team batting average.
As a team, Holmes belted out 28 home runs and had a .471 slugging percentage.
Annie will be a good mix for the Bulldogs next year. Until then, she will continue to dominate on the Cougar field, basketball court and classroom.
