Franklin Academy Cougars started district play 2-0 last week beating Tallulah and Claiborne Academy but lost mid-week game against non-district UCA.
Against Tallulah, it was a tight fought battle decided by one point in overtime with Cougars winning 55-54.
Kyler Roberts led the Cougars with 33 points and 10 rebounds while Addison Spradling added 11 points and 7 boards as well.
Aiden Ward contributed four points with four rebounds. Sam Carrington netted six rebounds with three points, and Morgan Rollins had two points with four rebounds. Hoyt Carroll contributed two points and two rebounds.
In the second district game of the week the Cougars beat Claiborne Academy 49-38 in a back and forth contest until late in the fourth quarter when the Cougars pulled away.
Addison Spradling led the Cougar offense with 19 points and 5 rebounds. Kyler Roberts netted 12 points and 19 rebounds.
Sam Carrington had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Aiden Ward contributed six points and three rebounds.
Hoyt Carroll bucketed two points and three rebounds.
The Cougars dropped the mid-week contest to a strong UCA team 70-42 where the Cougars struggled to get their offense going against a stout, lengthy Lion defense.
Addison Spradling led the Cougar offense with 16 points while Kyler Roberts added nine points and four rebounds.
Morgan Rollins had eight points and three rebounds, and Aiden Ward scored five points and had one rebound.
Blaine Mullican bucketed two points, and Hoyt Carroll added two points with five rebounds for the Cougars in a losing effort.
The Cougars return home Tuesday night to host Wilkinson County Christian before traveling on Friday night to Bossier City to play Providence Classical Academy.
