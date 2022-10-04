The Franklin Academy Lady Cougar softball team was named state tournament champions and now head to the state championship on Wednesday.
The tournament was played at Magee Mississippi Sports Complex.
FA beat Prairie View Academy on Monday at noon, 3-2, to claim the tournament.
FA scored first in the third inning, putting a run on the board, but PVA bounced back to score two runs in the fourth.
The Lady Cougars would not be denied though, scoring two go-ahead runs in the fifth inning.
As a team, FA had five hits to PVAs three hits.
Avaree McCain led her team with two hits.
Anne Elise Sartin, Macie Wall and Taylor Biggs each contributed with an RBI.
Sartin pitched a complete seven-inning game for FA. She recorded nine strike outs and 18 first-pitch strikes. Sartin averaged 0.57 walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP).
Earlier, the Lady Cougars cruised to a South State Championship while winning four straight games this past week, upping their season record to 21-4.
The Cougars started their week with a hard fought, tight win against Prairie View Academy, 1-0.
It took seven innings for the Cougars to battle for this win with FA scoring their only run in the seventh.
For the game, FA mustered only two hits, but also kept PVA with just four hits.
The Cougar’s ace, Sartin, pitched a complete game. Sartin struck out 11 PVA players and threw 14 first-pitch strikes.
Avaree McCain was charged with the sole RBI for FA.
In the second game of the doubleheader, FA again rolled to a 6-2 win against PVA.
The Lady Cougars struck first with two runs in the first inning.
PVA would tack on a single run in the second and third innings to tie the score, but the Cougars would roar back in the third with three of their own.
FA would put up an insurance run in the fourth, and the score would remain, 6-2.
For the game, FA would record 11 hits to PVA’s six hits.
McCain toed the rubber for FA, going 4.1 innings. While on the mound, the slinger struck out one and accumulated 12 first-pitch strikes.
Sartin relieved McCain and pitched 2.2 innings. Sartin struck out two and had eight first-pitch strikes.
Kennedi Remore and Sartin had two RBI’s each for the Cougars. Amanda Hatton contributed with an RBI.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, FA blew out Newton Academy, 11-1.
The Cougars scored in every inning except the fifth. They scored two in the first, third, fourth and sixth and scored three in the second.
Offensively, they tallied 11 total hits and limited Newton to just three.
McCain had the big bat for FA with three hits.
Remore had two hits, three RBIs and one walk for a productive offensive showing.
On the plate, Sartin had two hits and two RBIs.
Amanda Hatton had two RBIs and one walk for FA.
FA continued their dominating ways with the second Saturday game. The ladies beat Claiborne Academy, 10-1, in the afternoon contest.
The scoring barrage started in the third inning with FA putting four runs on the board. FA would continue in the fifth inning with another six runs.
As a team, the Cougars listed 10 hits to Claiborne’s three.
Sartin would put in five innings of work, striking out six and recording 13 first-pitch strikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.