AVERY DICKERSON makes a last-inning grab for one of the last outs. FA beat PVA 4-3 and will travel to PVA today (Thursday) for the second game of a three-game state championship series. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
THE LADY Cougars celebrate between innings their successful defensive stand. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
THE TWO teams strong defense showed in the low score. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
MADDIE CLAIRE Wilson stretches for the ball on first for FA. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
AVAREE MCCAIN questions a late-inning call. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
Franklin Academy Lady Cougars softball team won their first game on a quest to become state champions Wednesday night.
FA beat Prairie View Academy, 4-3, in a tense seven-inning game that saw the Cougars having to claw their way from behind to take the win. The Lady Cougars will now travel to PVA today (Thursday) for the second game in a three-game series. Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
The night game played in Winnsboro showcased the two teams defensive skills. Each team throughout the contest showed defensive brilliance with strong plays in the infield and outfield.
PVA scored first in the first inning but because of strong defense on both sides, scoring would not resume until the fourth inning.
In the fourth, FA would tack on their first two runs, pulling ahead of the Bastrop team, 2-1.
PVA would answer in the fifth with the tying run.
But in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Cougars answered PVA in a big way with a Maci Wall two-run bomb over centerfield wall. The shot ignited the home crowd and FA.
PVA would not give up.
In the seventh inning, the team managed to scratch out a run, but the Lady Cougars doused the potential comeback.
As a team, the Lady Cougars and PVA each had six hits.
Wall, including her home run, had two hits and was responsible for all four of FA’s runs.
Lady Cougar Kennedi Remore added two hits for the night.
FA’s consistent ace, Anne Elise Sartin, pitched a gem of a game. Sartin fanned five PVA players and accumulated 22 first-pitch strikes in seven innings of play. Sartin averaged 1.29 walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP).
Brynlee McKoin, PVA’s pitcher, threw strong in the first innings, but the Lady Cougars picked up on her fastball later in the game.
McKoin recorded three strike outs, 19 first-pitch strikes in six innings of play. McKoin had a 1.50 WHIP.
