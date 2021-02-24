The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars will battle Humphreys Academy of Belzoni, Ms. at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the state tournament.
The game will take place on the campus of Rebul Academy in Learned, Ms.
Humphreys Academy Rebels is the number one ranked school coming out of the North State division. They went undefeated in the North State tournament, scoring 75 points against DeSoto Academy in the championship game.
“I heard they were really good,” said Lady Cougar Head Coach Paul Work. “We’re going in and play them hard and do the best we can do.”
Scouting reports say the Rebels have a player that pushes the ball up court well and several outside shooters.
“I heard they are not really big,” Work said. “We can use that to our advantage.”
The Rebels also like to play man-to-man and play the press, according to scouting reports.
Work’s biggest concern was the lack of practice due to the snow and ice that blanketed the area last week.
“We have a week off without practice,” Work said. “That is out biggest thing I am concerned about.”
The Lady Cougars qualified for the state tournament by coming in fourth at the South State tournament.
FA beat Mt. Salus 62-27 and eventually fell to Riverdale and Tallulah academies in the South State tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.