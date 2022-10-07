FA to play third game in championship series Oct 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lady Cougars will come home for a third game in the MAIS State Championship after losing game two to Prairie View Academy, 7-4.The third game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Davis Park for the series championship. FA won the first game of the series Wednesday night, 4-3.In the second game, FA had a big first inning, scoring three runs. Both teams did not score until the fourth inning with each squad scoring one run.The fifth inning saw PVA take control as they tallied four runs, taking the lead, 5-3. PVA added two insurance runs in the sixth inning. FA as a team collected six hits while PVA notched 12 hits.Lady Cougar Amanda Hatton had two hits and two RBIs.Maci Wall and Avaree McCain each drew a walk for FA.Anne Elise Sartin pitched a complete six-inning game. Sartin accumulated five strike outs and 23 first-pitch strikes. Sartin averaged 2.00 walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fa Sport Cougars Mais Franklin Academy Softball Strike Inning Anne Elise Sartin Baseball Out Pitch Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ October 5, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Lowentritt Gazebo Sep 28, 2022 THE LOWENTRITT Gazebo at Davis Park is ongoing a major facelift. Workers removed the roof, s… Read more +3 Residency helps Burns explore style Sep 1, 2022 Local artist and art instructor Shelby Kiper Burns of Wisner was recently given a unique opp… Read more Winnsboro native holds VP position for national publishing company Aug 26, 2022 A Monroe man whose strong work ethic can be traced to his days spent on his family’s farm in… Read more Winnsboro native on journey to beat cancer Aug 24, 2022 Isaiah 41:10 Read more Flag posting ceremony to honor cousins who died in Vietnam Aug 10, 2022 The sacrifices of two Winnsboro, La., cousins who were killed in action during the War in Vi… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apartOCS starts fast, forces running clock late in dominant win over St. FrederickWest Ouachita shakes off tough loss ahead of Ouachita encounterMethodist churches mull stand against LGBT frontWarriors prepare for Top 10 clash against OCSSterlington defeats 'much improved' Richwood teamWinnsboro hosting new festivalWest Monroe native builds on Seabees 80-year legacyCarroll celebrates homecoming in style with 62-0 winRuston edges Neville in classic slugfest between rivals Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apart (1)
