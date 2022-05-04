Franklin Academy bounces back in games two and three to win the playoff series against Wilkinson County Christian School.
In Game the of the series the Cougars dropped the game, 14-6, despite outhitting WCCA 7-6. FA was leading 5-2 going in to the top of the fifth before an error plagued inning saw the lead slip away and the Cougars could not over come.
Kyler Roberts started for the Cougars lasting 4.1 innings allowing four hits, one earned run, three base on balls and six strike outs. Cade Bailey entered in the fifth inning and tossed two innings allowing two hits, one earned run, two base on balls and striking out four.
Addison Spradling closed the game out on the mound allowing no hits, no earned runs and one strike out.
The offense was led Cooper Hill, Sam Carrington and Nate Gray who all had multiple hits in the game for the Cougars including a double by Gray and triple by Hill. Roberts added a single as well in the losing effort for FA.
In Game two, first of the doubleheader, the Cougars traveled to WCCA and pulled off a hard fought win 8-6 behind a great pitching performance from Nate Gray.
The righty tossed 6.1 innings allowing only three hits, two earned runs and striking out four. Cooper Hill closed the game out for the Cougars by getting strikeouts for the last two outs of the game.
The offense racked up nine hits on the game, led by Cade Bailey who went 3 for 4 at the plate.
Gavin Griffing added two hits for the Cougar offense while Hill added a double and Addison Spradling, Ty McMurry and Sam Carrington all hit singles in the winning effort.
In game three, second game of double header, the Cougars was too much for WCCA to handle as they steam rolled past the Rams 17-1.
Cooper Hill tossed a four inning complete game allowing only three hits, one earned run while striking out five.
The Cougar offense was hot at the plate and racked up 13 hits in the game. Kyler Roberts led the offense going 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs.
Ty McMurry and Cade Bailey both added two hits and three RBIs each for the Cougars while Gavin Griffing added two hits as well.
Morgan Rollins, Sam Carrington and Nate Gray all contributed singles for the Cougars in a winning effort.
Franklin Academy will take on Claiborne Academy the week of May 2nd for a three game series with the first game taking place in Winnsboro.
