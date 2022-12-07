FCCS battled St. Frederick Dec 7, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Family Community Christian School girls and boys basketball programs split a win and loss to St. Frederick’s in Monroe.The boys fought hard but came up short against a tough St. Fred’s, 61-16, while the girls came away with a 37-7 win against the Monroe team.Leading scorer for the Lady Warriors was Gracie Ingram with 14 points. Lainee McCain followed Ingram with 10 points for the night. McCain shot nearly 42 percent from the field.Madison Mobley and Rory Norwood both dropped four points against St. Fred. Andie Allen and Isabel Jarette contributed with two points each.On the boy’s side, Hayden Parker scored six points, while Rusty Phillips bucketed four points for FCCS.Drew Carroll, Ben Graham and Konner Hooper each scored two points.On the schedule for the Warriors is a home game against Dodson at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 and Delta Charter in Ferriday on Dec. 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Frederick Lainee Mccain Sport Gracie Ingram Warriors Ben Graham Drew Carroll Rory Norwood Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ December 7, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Annual children’s parade, exhibit celebrate season 8 hrs ago The annual Chamber of Commerce Children’s Christmas Parade and opening of the “Oh Christmas … Read moreAnnual children’s parade, exhibit celebrate season Forum emphasizes benefits of gardening Nov 30, 2022 Local residents gathered at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro for The Franklin … Read moreForum emphasizes benefits of gardening ‘Christmas in the Village’ to feature shopping, parade Nov 30, 2022 Baskin’s Fourth Annual Christmas in the Village, sponsored by the Baskin Community Committee… Read more‘Christmas in the Village’ to feature shopping, parade Winnsboro First United Methodist to host Advent, Christmas events Nov 30, 2022 Winnsboro First United Methodist Church invites you to join them for their Advent Luncheon series. Read moreWinnsboro First United Methodist to host Advent, Christmas events FPSO’s annual event for seniors set to return Nov 30, 2022 The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office invites parish senior citizens ages 65 and over to make… Read moreFPSO’s annual event for seniors set to return Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal nurse saves councilman after crashOCS feeds off Ascension Catholic turnovers in record-breaking semifinal winMARTIN: Bowden speaks the truth on transfer portal situationOCS resurrects 2019's 'Finish Strong' motto ahead of state title gameLocal parades bring Christmas joyAnnual Winnsboro Christmas parades set to rollWossman hosts talented field for Belton/Williams ClassicNo. 3 OCS hosts No. 10 Ascension Catholic for semifinal clashMonroe man allegedly terrorizes mall employeesMonroe man accused of battering ex-girlfriend, child Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.