Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors basketball team beat the Block Bears 46-27 on Nov. 23 in Jonesville.
Lexi Parker was the leading scorer for the Lady Warriors with 16 points. Parker also put in four rebounds, two steals and one block.
Right behind Parker was Laniee McCain with 12 points against the Bears. McCain also added one steal.
Saylor Evans put in 10 points for FCCS and had 10 steals on defense. She also had two rebounds and five assists.
Ashlyn Sepulvado contributed with eight points and four rebounds.
Being a Warrior in the paint was Annaliese Thomas. Thomas had 10 rebounds against Bock and one steal.
