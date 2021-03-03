Family Community Christian School loss to Delta Community School, 9-5, on Feb. 23.
DCS used a big seven-run fifth inning to get past FCCS. The Warriors would attempt a come back in the last inning scoring four runs but to no avail.
Jon T. Williams took the loss on the mound for FCCS. Williams pitch 1.33 innings and threw 43 pitches with 25 of them strikes.
Ethan Cottingham and Rylan Thomas also pitched for FCCS. Cottingham put in three innings on the mound while Thomas stayed for 1.67 innings.
Williams helped his cause by hitting two singles against DCS while collecting two RBIs.
Cameron Weems also had multiple hits and two singles.
Cottingham and Thomas had a single each.
FCCS 3 - Florien 1
FCCS got into the win column with a victory against Florien, 3-1, on Feb. 27.
Florien opened up scoring in the third inning with one run, but the Warriors came storming back in the fourth putting up two runs.
FCCS struck again in the sixth inning with one more run.
FCCS had six hits in the game.
Williams was the leading man at the plate, hitting three times. He stroke a double and two singles.
Cottingham contributed a single at the plate for FCCS.
Thomas picked up the win for FCCS on the mound. He went four innings, allowed three hits, struck out six and recorded four walks.
Weems pitched three innings and allowed three hits, struck out three and walked three.
Hicks 13 - FCCS 3
Hicks used a big seven-run fifth inning to get past FCCS, 13-3, on Feb. 27.
FCCS scored one in the first and two in the third innings but was not enough for the free swinging Hicks team.
FCCS recorded five hits against Hicks in the contest.
Ryker Rodgers had a big double for FCCS while Cottingham, Thomas, Ben Graham and Jackson Carroll each had a single.
Thomas took the FCCS loss on the mound. He pitched 4.33 innings, struck out seven, walked two and allowed five hits.
Nathan Cooper and Williams also saw pitching action for FCCS.
Cooper allowed two hits and walked one. Williams allowed one hit.
