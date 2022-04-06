Family Community Christian School Warrior baseball team started their district play with a win against Forest on March 29.

FCCS beat Forest, 20-0.

Nate Cooper started for FCCS on the mound, going three innings while striking out six.

Cadin Martin pitched one inning of relief, striking out three Forest players.

Dylan Dunn led the Warriors in hits against Forest. Dunn stroked three and had six runs batted in for FCCS.

Zac Quimby, Chase McMurry, Raylee Thomas, Ben Graham, Hunter Kenny, Cadin Martin and Michael Ramshure had a hit in the contest for FCCS.

DCS 10 - FCCS 5

In a game played March 31, Delta Charter School got by FCCS, 10-5, at Ferriday.

Raylee Thomas started for the Warriors, going two innings, striking out three, allowing three hits and four earned runs.

Dylan Dunn pitched in 4.1 innings of relief. Dunn struck out seven, allowed four hits.

Cadin Martin pitched .2 innings also for FCCS.

Ben Graham collected multiple hits in the game. Graham had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors.

Additionally, Ethan Cottingham, Nate Cooper, Jackson Carroll and Cadin Martin each had a hit.

Jena 15 - FCCS 0

FCCS battled a tough Jena team on April 1. Jena beat the Warriors 15-0.

Ethan Cottingham got the start for FCCS. He pitched one inning while Rylan Thomas put in two innings.

