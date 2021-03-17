Family Community Christian School rolled over River Oaks 16-1, March 11.
The Warrior’s offensive show started early in the game, scoring two runs in the first but really built momentum in the second. FCCS tacked on eight runs in the second frame and six in the third.
Caden Martin was the winning pitcher for FCCS. Martin pitched the entire game, going five innings, striking out eight, walked three and allowing only four hits.
The Warriors collected 10 hits in the contest.
Cameron Weems had three singles and two RBIs against the Mustangs.
Raylee Thomas had a double and tripe and recorded four RBIs for FCCS.
Ethan Cottingham’s single generated three RBIs for the Warriors.
Jon T. Williams, Rylan Thomas, Nathan Cooper and Jackson Carroll had a single and RBI each.
Ben Graham had a RBI in the contest for FCCS.
