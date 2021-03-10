The Family Community Christian School Warrior baseball team split contests with Beekman Charter Thursday and Friday.
In the first contest, Beekman slipped past the Warriors, 10-7. But, FCCS would come storming back, beating Beekman, 11-6, in the Friday night contest.
Beekman 10 - FCCS 7
FCCS would out hit Beekman Charter in the first game but to no avail still fell short in the run column. FCCS garnered 10 hits to Beekman’s nine.
Beekman used a big first and sixth inning to collect all their runs. They had four in the first and five in the sixth inning.
FCCS did stage a comeback in the seventh inning by scoring five runs of their own. Before the seventh inning, FCCS only scored one run in the first and one run in the sixth.
Jon T. Williams and Rylan Thomas had multiple hits for the Warriors. The two players had a single and double each. Thomas also collected two RBIs in the contest.
Five other Warriors had hits against Beekman. Ethan Cottingham, Cameron Weems, Nathan Cooper, David Purvis and Jackson Carroll each had singles.
Cooper collected two RBIs with his single.
Williams took the loss for FCCS.
Williams pitched three innings, struck out four, walked five and allowed six hits.
Rylan Thomas pitched two innings for FCCS. He struck out two, walked three and allowed one hit.
Weems also pitched one inning. He struck out one and walked one.
FCCS 11 - Beekman 6
FCCS used a big nine-run third inning to get past Beekman, 11-6.
The Warriors would strike first, scoring one in the first and adding another in the second inning.
Beekman scored three in the second inning and three in the fourth for their only runs.
FCCS as a team had four hits in the contest.
Williams smoked two doubles and collected three RBIs for FCCS.
Rylan Thomas also had a double and Carroll had a single and RBI.
Cottingham was the winning pitcher against Beekman. He went 3.33 innings with four strike outs, walked seven and allowed two hits.
Raylee Thomas pitched 1.67 innings with five strikes, walked three and allowed no hits.
