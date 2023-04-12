FCCS clips Hawks, 17-7 Apr 12, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Family Community Christian School blasted the Kilbourne Hawks, 17-7, on April 3.FCCS scored in each of the seven innings except for the third on their way to the win. The Warriors as a team collected 12 hits.Rylan Thomas had three hits in the contest with one being a double. He also collected two RBIs. Raylee Thomas had two doubles in the game and also three RBIs.Nick Shorts hit twice and had three RBIs, while Dylan Dunn also had two hits against the Hawks.Nate Cooper, Jackson Carroll and Ben Graham each had a hit.Four Warriors shared pitching duties against Kilbourne.Cooper pitched 1.2 innings. He struck out one and allow two earned runs.Michael Ramshur pitched an inning and struck out two and walked one.Eli Cottingham pitched 2.1 innings. He struck out one, walked one and had one earned one. Dunn pitched two innings and struck out two, walked one.West Ouachita 9 - FCCS 1West Ouachita beat FCCS, 9-1, on April 4.The Warriors scored their only run in the ninth inning. FCCS had two hits as a team.The two hits came from Raylee Thomas and Chase McMurry.Rylan Thomas pitched one inning against the Chiefs. He struck out two and walked one.Caden Martin pitched 2.1 innings and struck out four while walking three.Raylee Thomas pitched 2.2 innings. He struck out five and only walked one in his effort.FCCS's record stands at 11-8, 2-0 in district. 