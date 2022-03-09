FCCS collects 27 runs to beat Bastrop, Union Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Family Community Christian School baseball team scored 27 runs over two contests Saturday to beat Union Parish and Bastrop.Against Union Parish, FCCS cruised to a 15-4 score, totaling 13 hits.Ethan Cottingham led the team in hits with three while collecting two RBIs in five at bats. Rylan Thomas, Dylan Dunn and Eli Cottingham each had two hits.Raylee Thomas, Rusty Phillips, Nate Cooper and Hunter Kenny contributed with one hit each.Raylee Thomas pitched a complete game for the Warriors, going six innings, allowing five hits and striking out 11 players. In another game, FCCS beat Bastrop by 10 runs, 12-2.Cadin Martin and Rylan Thomas combined five innings to beat Bastrop. Martin started mound duty and lasted two innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three.Thomas finished the game, going three innings, allowing two hits and striking out five batters.FCCS collected six hits total during the contest, all by different Warriors.Ethan Cottingham, Ben Graham, Thomas, Dylan Dunn, Rusty Phillips and Hunter Kenny each had a hit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~3.9.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGilmore indicted on murder chargeOuachita Christian sweeps District 2-1A accoladesWest Ouachita softball stacks wins ahead of District 2-5A slateLady Wildcats win state championshipWossman makes seventh straight Top 28 berth with quarterfinal winMARTIN: What better way to honor Altick than with a fantastic baseball tournament?Does McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?Arrest made in Vidalia involving juvenilesOuachita hangs on to clinch Top 28 tripWMPD arrests West Monroe High School student for pushing principal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
