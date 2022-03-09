Family Community Christian School baseball team scored 27 runs over two contests Saturday to beat Union Parish and Bastrop.

Against Union Parish, FCCS cruised to a 15-4 score, totaling 13 hits.

Ethan Cottingham led the team in hits with three while collecting two RBIs in five at bats.

Rylan Thomas, Dylan Dunn and Eli Cottingham each had two hits.

Raylee Thomas, Rusty Phillips, Nate Cooper and Hunter Kenny contributed with one hit each.

Raylee Thomas pitched a complete game for the Warriors, going six innings, allowing five hits and striking out 11 players.

In another game, FCCS beat Bastrop by 10 runs, 12-2.

Cadin Martin and Rylan Thomas combined five innings to beat Bastrop. Martin started mound duty and lasted two innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three.

Thomas finished the game, going three innings, allowing two hits and striking out five batters.

FCCS collected six hits total during the contest, all by different Warriors.

Ethan Cottingham, Ben Graham, Thomas, Dylan Dunn, Rusty Phillips and Hunter Kenny each had a hit.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.