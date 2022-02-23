FCCS cruises in LHSAA quarterfinals, 67-21 Feb 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 LEXI PARKER drives to the basket against FBCS Friday night. The Lady Warriors dominated the contest against the Slidell team, 67-21. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis) MICHEALA BANKS comes down with an offensive rebound during quarterfinal playoff action. FCCS beat FBCS 67-21. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors easily cruised past First Baptist Christian School Eagles 67-21 in the quarter finals of the LHSAA playoffs Friday in Winnsboro.Along with an explosive offense, the Warriors’ defense was too much for the Eagle, recording several steals and numerous blocks.In the first quarter, the Warriors jumped out to a 22-0 run before the Eagles scored their first three points. At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors led the Eagles, 28-6. The second quarter was much the same with FCCS taking a commanding lead 49-12 at the end of play.The contest lasted just over an hour with both teams going to the foul line only once.Lexi Parker led the way with 23 points for the night followed by Ingram with 16 points and Micheala Banks with 10 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warriors Sport Eagles Family Community Christian School Lhsaa Lexi Parker Final Second Quarter Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~2.23.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman arrested for smuggling drugs to prisonRosenthal invited to NFL CombineMARTIN: Can parish softball teams top 2021 campaigns?No. 1 OCS stunned in semifinal loss against Southern LabNo. 21 West Ouachita upsets No. 12 Benton with buzzer beaterJudge delays ruling in Nance eligibility caseLady Rebels rally to advance in playoffsConcerns over low LSJ levels airedNo pressure on Jones, goal remains the same for WossmanWossman claims Top 4 seed in LHSAA bracket reveal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: The loss of good friends (1)Split championships remain after 5A vote (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.