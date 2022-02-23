Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors easily cruised past First Baptist Christian School Eagles 67-21 in the quarter finals of the LHSAA playoffs Friday in Winnsboro.

Along with an explosive offense, the Warriors’ defense was too much for the Eagle, recording several steals and numerous blocks.

In the first quarter, the Warriors jumped out to a 22-0 run before the Eagles scored their first three points. At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors led the Eagles, 28-6.

The second quarter was much the same with FCCS taking a commanding lead 49-12 at the end of play.

The contest lasted just over an hour with both teams going to the foul line only once.

Lexi Parker led the way with 23 points for the night followed by Ingram with 16 points and Micheala Banks with 10 points.

