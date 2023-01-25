FCCS drops district contest to Summerfield Jan 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 GRACIE INGRAM sets up the play against Summerfield. (Sun photo by Monica Huff) JADEN CARROLL, #23 for FCCS, grabs the rebound against Summerfield. Assisting Carroll was #10 Drew Carroll and #4 Ben Graham. (Sun photo by Monica Huff) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Family Community Christian School Warriors dropped a tough district contest to Summerfield Friday night, 55-31.Leading the offensive charge was Reese Jackson with nine points followed by Rylan Thomas with six points.Scoring five points each in the contest were Hayden Parker and Rusty Phillips. Ben Graham bucketed four points, while Drew Carroll contributed with two points.The FCCS Lady Warriors also dropped their district game against Summerfield in Winnsboro.The Lady Warriors put up a fight but came up short, 45-37. As a team, FCCS shot nearly 30 percent from the field.Lainee McCain had a superb night for the Lady Warriors, scoring 17 points. She shot 46 percent from the field. Michaela Banks and MJ Caldwell each bucketed two points and Rosy Norwood contributed one point.On Jan. 19, the FCCS Lady Warriors came away with the win against Forest, 39-32.In the contest two Lady Warriors shared the top scorers title: Michaela Banks and Lainee McCain each scoring 12 points.Banks was a sharp shooter in the contest, shooting 80 percent from the floor.Gracie Ingram also had a strong game against Forest, scoring 10 points.MJ Caldwell and Madison Mobley buckets two points and Rory Norwood contributed one point. Tags Fccs Lady Warriors Michaela Banks Sport Mj Caldwell Lainee Mccain Fccs Warriors Basketball High School Sports Contest Lady LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ January 25, 2023 