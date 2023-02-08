FCCS falls to Kilbourne Feb 8, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Family Community Christian School Warriors came up short against Kilbourne, 78-48.Hayden Parker was the leading scorer on the night for the Warriors with 16 points. Parker also grabbed one rebounds and recorded two steals.Reese Jackson had 11 points, two rebounds and one steal.Jaden Carroll and Jackson Jarrette each collected six points for FCCS. Carroll had one rebound and one steal for the night. Drew Carroll bucketed four points against Kilbourne. He also had two rebounds.Drew Graham had three points while racking up four rebounds.Rusty Phillips contributed with two points and one rebound. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ February 8, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Pecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade Jan 11, 2023 Franklin Parish High School Junior Tanner Pecanty travelled to Hawaii to participate in the … Read morePecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade +2 FPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Jan 11, 2023 A senior cheerleader from Franklin Parish High School (FPHS), Emma Grace Monceaux, Read moreFPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Rose Parade Jan 4, 2023 LOUISIANA OFFICE of Tourism, under of leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungessor, was the re… Read moreRose Parade Wilson to perform at Rose Parade Dec 28, 2022 Baskin native Lainey Wilson will perform mid-parade at the 134th Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2. Read moreWilson to perform at Rose Parade Biedenharn hosts Coca-Cola Truck Night Dec 19, 2022 Enjoy a night of Christmas fun for the whole family at Coca-Cola Truck Night on Wednesday, D… Read moreBiedenharn hosts Coca-Cola Truck Night Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuperintendent applications littered with errorsRIver Oaks decides to 'Play where the numbers are' in switch to 8-man footballSterlington's Barr, Robinson headline signing classSterlington's Tucker hits 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat UnionStrong second half propels No. 7 Ouachita over No. 2 RustonFive more Neville Tigers receive college football opportunitiesWossman heads into 1-3A district tourney as favoriteLuna woman tackles cancer diagnosis, grief in new bookAnnual Wisner festival accepting applications, sponsorsLegendary coach dies Tuesday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
