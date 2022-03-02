FCCS handles ViLou, 14-5 Mar 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Family Community Christian School baseball team easily handled Vidalia High School, 14-5, on Feb. 21.The Warriors collected 11 hits against the Vikings.The pitching trio of Raylee Thomas, Ethan and Eli Cottingham limited Vidalia to just five hits in the contest. Ethan pitched 1.1 innings striking out two Vikings and allowing no hits.Thomas spent 1.2 innings on the mound striking out three and giving up three hits. Seventh-grader Eli took the mound for a 4.4-inning stay, allowing just two hits while striking out three.Ethan Cottingham led the Warriors with three hits and two RBIs in the game.Thomas collected two hits for FCCS.Jackson Carroll, Rusty Phillips, Ben Graham and Hunter Kenny each collected one hit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ethan Cottingham Raylee Thomas Baseball Sport Family Community Christian School Kenny Eli Cottingham Hit Mound Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~3.2.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDoes McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?Chief, officers could face chargesClaiborne Christian girls claim Division V State ChampionshipWild fast start sends No. 5 Ouachita to quarterfinalsMARTIN: State titles have become the norm for Northeast Louisiana baseballPolar Bear Classic results: West Monroe's win over Barbe highlights weekendNo upsets this time: West Monroe beats Southwood to advanceWest Monroe woman arrested for aggravated flight from officerWossman girls clinch state tournament berthSEDD questions Ellis’ funding proposal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.