Family Community Christian School baseball team easily handled Vidalia High School, 14-5, on Feb. 21.

The Warriors collected 11 hits against the Vikings.

The pitching trio of Raylee Thomas, Ethan and Eli Cottingham limited Vidalia to just five hits in the contest.

Ethan pitched 1.1 innings striking out two Vikings and allowing no hits.

Thomas spent 1.2 innings on the mound striking out three and giving up three hits.

Seventh-grader Eli took the mound for a 4.4-inning stay, allowing just two hits while striking out three.

Ethan Cottingham led the Warriors with three hits and two RBIs in the game.

Thomas collected two hits for FCCS.

Jackson Carroll, Rusty Phillips, Ben Graham and Hunter Kenny each collected one hit.

