Deric Downs has been named new Family Community Christian School basketball coach.
Downs takes over both junior high and high school programs at the school. The new coach is an accomplished basketball player with the list of awards on the hard court.
Downs attended Wossman High School where he was named Class 4-A Outstanding Player of the Year by the LA Sports Writers’ Association, Monroe News-Star Player of the Year, First Team All State, and Most Valuable District 2-4A .
After high school, Downs attended North Caroline State at Charlotte and ended his career as the fourteenth leading scorer in UNCC history. He was also named to the Conference USA All-Defensive team.
From there, he joined the professional ranks for six years where he played in Brazil, Chile, Korea, Mexico, and Finland.
Following his professional career, Downs was on Neville High School coaching staff.
Downs stated he was a fundamentals coach and his goal was to enable each child to learn the necessary skills to play the game and apply those skills. He believed the instruction of these skills will teach players in a way that they can play the game confidently.
Downs is married to Jawaun Downs and has three daughters: Trinady, London, and Lauren.
Sports expansion
FCCS plans to expand its sports program by adding game opportunities in basketball, baseball, softball, and tennis for grades three/four, five/six, and junior high.
FCCS has joined a league with River Oaks, Cedar Creek, D’Arbonne Woods, Beekman Charter, Claiborne Academy, and Glenbrook Academy. Students will be playing regular season games and tournaments with these schools.
