FCCS marches into playoffs ranked #2 Apr 25, 2023 As for now, Family Community Christian School baseball team is watching from the "dugout."The Warriors, ranked number two in Division V Select in the LHSAA Ochsner Baseball bracket, received a bye in the first round.They will play the winner of #7 Downsville and #10 Alexandria County Day. That game is scheduled for April 28 at Union. The round two game will be scheduled after the first game is played. Head Coach Cody Moroni said the Warriors are right where they want to be."The regular season went really good," Moroni said. "We have set ourselves up for the playoffs." On April 17, the Warriors ended their season against a tough Jena team, falling 4-1.FCCS scored their only run in the fourth inning but limited Jena to just six hits during the contest.Rylan Thomas took the mound for the Warriors, going six innings. He struck out two and walked two.Offensively, Eli Cottingham hit the ball twice, and Dylan Dunn recorded one hit for the Warriors.Chase McMurry garnered FCCS' only RBI.
