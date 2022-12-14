FCCS runs over Central-Jonesville Dec 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Family Community Christian School Warrior basketball team dominated Central-Jonesville, 80-49, in a game played last week.In an away game, the Warriors controlled the boards and scoreboard to come away with the win.Leading the charge was #10 for the Warriors, Drew Carroll. Carroll scored 26 points for FCCS, shooting 84 percent from the field. Reese Jackson also had a good night for FCCS, bucketing 18 points and shooting 87 percent from the field.Hunter Parker was perfect from two-point land, dropping 11 points for FCCS. Jaden Carroll was also perfect from two-point land. He contributed 10 points for the Warriors.Rusty Phillips knocked down nine points against Central-Jonesville while Jackson Jarrettee had six points for the night.Additionally, the Lady Warriors came out victorious against Central-Jonesville, 50-26. Gracie Ingram, #1 for FCCS, led all scorers with 18 points.Lainee McCain and Rory Norwood each put in 10 points against Central-Jonesville.MJ Caldwell bucketed four points, while Andie Allen, Bella Hutchinson, Madison Mobley and Tristen Newman all contributed with two points each.Delta Charter 47 - FCCS 28The Warriors played a tough Delta Charter team at home. DCS slipped past FCCS, 47-28.Jackson led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points while Drew Carroll put in six points against the Storm.Jaden Carroll and Parker each contributed with four points.Next week, FCCS will travel to Delhi Charter for a 6 p.m. contest on Dec. 15 and LaSalle on Dec. 19 for a 6 p.m. game. 