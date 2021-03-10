The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors showed dominance during their first week in the season.
The Lady Warriors blew out Dodson in a double header by a combined score of 34 - 2.
In the first contest, FCCS’s winning pitcher was Ashlyn Sepulvado. She struck out eight and went three-for-three at the plate with a double and single.
Saylor Evans also had a strong day batting, going two-for-two with a triple and a walk.
In the second contest, Jadyn Hutchinson notched the win on the mound. She struck out six.
Sepulvado again was a hit producer at the plate. She went three-for-three with a home run, double and triple.
Lainee McCain also went three-for-three with two triples and a single.
Evans showed her motor skills at the plate with a triple.
