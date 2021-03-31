The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors cruised past Delhi Charter March 24 in two contests played in Winnsboro.
The Lady Warriors beat the Gators 10-0 in the first contest with Ashlyn Sepulvado collecting the win on the mound. Sepulvado pitched a five-inning complete game and recorded one strike out.
FCCS scored at will throughout the contest against Delhi. The Lady Warriors put two runs each on the board in the first, second and fourth innings, one in the third and three in the fifth.
Sepulvado hit a double that scored two runs in the first.
Andie Allen smoked two singles for the Lady Warriors during the contest.
Jayden Hutchinson, Lainee McCain and Lexi Parker had a single each for FCCS.
In the second contest, FCCS continued their offensive onslaught, beating the Gators 12-2.
Hutchinson picked up the win on the mound. She pitched a complete six-inning game while striking out two.
FCCS came out swinging in the first and put six runs on the board.
Leadoff batter, McCain, stroked a triple to get things rolling for the Lady Warriors.
Second batter, Saylor Evans, picked up a single and third batter, Sepulvado, added another single to get things started.
After walking the next two batters, Hutchinson contributed with a single.
After going scoreless the next two innings, the Lady Warriors added two runs in the fourth inning with a big double from Sepulvado. Macy Monnin slapped a single in the same inning which scored a run.
The Lady Warriors scored three runs in the fifth inning.
McCain would get things started with a single followed by a Evans single which scored McCain. Annaliese Thomas would also knock two players home in the inning.
FCCS would finish the scoring in the sixth with Tristen Newman scoring on a pitch run.
