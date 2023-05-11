The FCCS Warriors will battle Avoyelles Public Charter School Vikings in the LHSAA baseball state championship game on May 12 at 11a.m.
Both FCCS and Avoyelles are making their first trip to the baseball state championship game which is scheduled to be held at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Avoyelles holds a season record of 24-3. Their three losses came to 3A Pine Prairie (8-1), B Pitkin (6-5) and 3A Buckeye (9-7).
Avoyelles played number 9 ranked Episcopal of Acadiana (12-0) in the first round and number 4 ranked Claiborne Christian (10-1) in the second round of the playoffs to get to the championship game.
“When you get to this level in the playoffs all the teams are going to be solid,” said Coach Cody Moroni. “We were able to scout them a little bit. They’re a good team. It’s going to come down to who wants it more. Who’s hot at the plate, and who makes the least mistakes.”
The hometown Warriors played Alexandria Country Day in the quarterfinals and beat them 16-1 in five innings.
To be able to meet Avoyelles Public Charter, FCCS had to get through the Grace Christian Warriors in the semi-finals. FCCS handled the strong team with relative ease, 7-1.
The game featured two rain delays, making field time for FCCS to 13 hours.
The game started at 3:45 p.m. after nearly a hour and a half rain delay and then lightening struck later for another two and a half hour delay. After swapping fields, the game started again at 9 p.m.
“The boys never let themselves get stiff (during the delays),” said Moroni. “The dug out was rowdy through the delays, and they were ready to play.”
Raylee Thomas took the mound for FCCS, going 4 2/3 inning. He threw 84 pitches, struck out six and allowed only four hits against Grace Christian.
“Raylee had another outstanding performance,” Moroni said.
The lightening delay started when Rylan Thomas was warming up to come in and pitch in relief. He pitched 2 1/3 inning, allowed only one hit and struck out four after the delay.
Offensively, FCCS came out swinging against Grace Christian, putting four runs on the board in the first inning. The squad put additional runs up in the fourth and fifth inning.
As a team, FCCS collected 10 hits in 27 at bats.
Eli Cottingham led the squad with three hits, two RBIs followed by Jackson Carroll with two hits and two RBIs.
Rylan Thomas, Dylan Dunn, Raylee Thomas, Nate Cooper and Rusty Phillips all had a hit for FCCS.
