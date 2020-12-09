The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors basketball team won two games last week.
First game against Central, FCCS took the contest 52-33, Dec. 1.
Leading the Warrior charge was Lexi Parker with 22 points, three rebounds and six steals.
Saylor Evans put up double digits in scoring with 12 points and two rebounds.
Anneliese Thomas had a strong game for FCCS with 10 points and four rebounds.
Lainee McCain scored six points and Gracie Ingram and Micheala Banks had two points each.
Ashlynn was strong in the paint for the Lady Warriors pulling down six rebounds.
In a Dec. 4 matchup, the Lady Warriors dominated River Oaks Academy, 43-12.
Parker was one again the leading scorer for FCCS with 12 points. She also contributed with six rebounds and six steals.
McCain followed by scoring 11 points and had five rebounds and two steals.
Evans put in a strong game with eight points and had eight rebounds, seven steals and four assists.
Banks knocked down five points, grabbed five rebounds and stole the ball twice.
Thomas contributed with two points, had seven rebounds and two steals.
Ashlyn bucketed five points, grabbed six rebounds and stole the ball twice.
