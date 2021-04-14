The Family Community Christian School Warrior baseball team beat their sole district foe, Forest, 10-2 on April 6.
The score was knotted up at 2 in the first inning and would stay that way until the fifth when FCCS put four runs on the board. Warriors matched the run score in the last inning to put the game away.
The Warriors Jon T. Williams received the win on the mound, going 6.67 innings and striking out 10 Forest players. Williams allowed three hits and only walked one.
He had good control of the ball throwing 59 strikes to 31 balls as he faced 27 Forest batters.
As a team, FCCS collected 14 hits in the contest.
Cameron Weems was the lead hitter for the Warriors, slapping three doubles and wrapping up three RBIs.
Rylan Thomas hit two singles and added two RBIs while Hunter Kenney also had two singles and one RBI.
Raylee Thomas hit a double and added an RBI while Jackson Carroll smoked a single and had an RBI.
David Purvis contributed with a single in the matchup.
FCCS 13 - LaSalle 5
An active fifth inning led FCCS past LaSalle, 13-5, in a contest played in Winnsboro on April 8.
The Warriors was leading 5-0 going into the fifth inning when LaSalle put five runs on the board. FCCS answered the challenge by scoring eight runs of their own to quench LaSalle’s comeback.
FCCS managed seven hits against LaSalle’s four in the game.
Williams would again lead the way offensively for the Warriors. He hit a single and double.
Rylan Thomas also stroked a double and collected three RBIs
Ethan Cottingham, the winning pitcher, hit a single and added two RBIs.
Rylee Thomas smoked a double in the contest, and Cameron Weems hit a single and had a RBI.
Carroll collected a RBI for FCCS.
Cottingham pitched five innings, striking out five LaSalle players and walking three.
Raylee Thomas pitched two innings for the Warrior, striking our three and walking one.
