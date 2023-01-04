After completing a 23-5 campaign that included a district championship, South State Championship and a second consecutive State Championship, several Franklin Academy Lady Cougars were recently recognized for their achievements on the field.
Franklin Academy had eight first-team all-district selections and two second-team all-district selections. Additionally, five Lady Cougars were selected as All-MAIS players in Class AAA for the 2022 season, and one player was named Class AAA Player of the Year.
Anne Elise Sartin was named the Class AAA Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. The All-MAIS selections were Anne Elise Sartin, Macie Wall, Taylor Biggs, Aydenn McCain and Kennedi Remore.
On the district level, Anne Elise Sartin was named the Class 5-3A District MVP for the second consecutive year. Joining Sartin and earning first-team all-district honors were Aydenn McCain, Avaree McCain, Macie Wall, Taylor Biggs, Amanda Hatton, Kennedi Remore and Avery Dickerson. Maddie Claire Wilson and Georgia Austin were selected second-team all-district.
Coach Scott Sartin was named the Class 3A and the District 5-3A Coach of the Year.
Some highlights for each player:
Anne Elise Sartin:
--Led team in OPS (1.253), slugging (.768), doubles, home runs, runs, total bases and two-out RBI, while finishing second in hits and third in batting average (.402) and on-base percentage (.484). Had record of 21-4, with nine shutouts, one save, 197 strikeouts, an ERA of 1.55 and a WHIP of 1.00. Was 7-1 in playoffs with ERA of 0.54.
Macie Wall:
--led team in hits and triples, while finishing second in batting average (.430), on-base percentage (.511), OPS (1.131), slugging (.620), doubles, RBI, total bases and two-out RBI. Caught 98% of innings while allowing only 11 passed balls.
Aydenn McCain:
--2022 Futures Game Participant. Had a perfect fielding percentage in centerfield and finished second on the team in steals, fourth in batting average (.393) and fourth in slugging percentage (.536)
Taylor Biggs:
--2022 Futures Game Participant. Second on team in runs and fourth in hits, doubles and total bases. Hit .355 with on-base percentage of .438. .902 fielding percentage at third base.
Kennedi Remore:
--led team in batting average (.439), on-base percentage (.531), and triples, and was third in OPS (1.122), slugging (.591), hits, doubles, stolen bases and total bases. Also fourth on team in RBI and runs. Fielding percentage of .917 in right field.
Avaree McCain:
--led team in stolen bases, and third on team in on-base percentage (.484) and runs. Hit .352 with two triples and 15 RBI. Had most defensive chances on the team at shortstop.
Amanda Hatton:
--only one strikeout all season. Led team in batting average (.435) and on-base percentage (.536) during the playoffs. Batted .356 for the season with an on-base percentage of .457.
Avery Dickerson:
--third on team in RBI and tied for second on team in two-out RBI. Batted .480 in district play and .360 in the playoffs, with a fielding percentage of .877.
Maddie Claire Wilson:
--in her first season with the Lady Cougars, she had 3 doubles, 1 home run and 16 RBI and played and excellent first base, ending the season with a fielding percentage of .946.
Georgia Austin:
--served as the team’s utility player and started ten games for the Lady Cougars, batting .333 and playing outfield for the first half of the season.
