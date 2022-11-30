Franklin Parish basketball competed in the Woodlawn-Shreveport Tournament, Richwood Shootout and faced General Trass with a limited number of players because of the flu, which also forced head coach Lonnie Cooper to miss a game.
In the Richwood Shootout, Franklin Parish fell to Ouachita 72-42, which Cooper missed because of the flu.
“Watching the film, we played really bad,” Cooper said. “But, we had four players out.”
J. Anthony Johnson led the Patriots with 11 points.
In the Woodlawn tournament, the Patriots fell to Huntington, 70-60.
“Huntington played really well,” Cooper said. “They had some players out for suspensions, but they were back for our game. They are one of the top teams in 4A, and in the state. But, we played well for about three-and-a-half quarters.
Tyler Pleasant led Franklin Parish with 13 points.
The Patriots defeated Woodlawn-Shreveport, 66-61.
“We played well, and made some shots down the stretch,” Cooper said.
Pleasant led Franklin Parish with 19 points, while Javion White added 14 and Drew Cooper 13.
In a regular game, Franklin Parish defeated General Trass 76-54 Friday.
“We looked a whole lot better Friday,” Cooper said.
Drew Cooper led the Patriots with 20 points, while Pleasant added 17, Johnson 13 and Chris Addison 10.
In its only game last week, the Lady Patriots defeated General Trass 65-25.
“The girls played really well,” Cooper said. “It’s night and day from last year. They are enjoyed playing, and playing good defense.”
Desiree Allen led Franklin Parish with 14 points, while Amira Thomas added 11.
Franklin Parish hosts Vidalia Wednesday.
That game was pushed back a day because of expected bad weather Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.