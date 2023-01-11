Roy Peters, a 1968 graduate of Crowville High, was inducted into the Special Olympics of Florida Hall of Fame, Dec. 9, for his many years of volunteering.
“I’m grateful to Special Olympics of Florida for allowing me to serve, guiding me through the years and trusting me to represent this organization as a coach and competition director for our amazing athletes,” Peters said in his acceptance speech.
After Crowville, Peters played football at Northeast Louisiana University and coached at West Monroe.
Peters would eventually move to Florida with his wife, Lynette, and their two daughters. In Florida, he taught, coached and stayed busy mowing the football field and volunteering at the Special Olympics.
Peters and his wife were in education for more than four decades, and he was a Special Olympics volunteer for three decades.
“I have 30 plus years of memories of local, regional, state, world and more recently USA Games, and I feel so blessed for the opportunities to be a small part of such a wonderful and important organization,” Peters said. “Being a Special Olympics volunteer allowed me to combine my passion for sports with my heart for exceptional students. Having the privilege to serve and impact the lives of such capable and brave athletes, who not only compete, but enthusiastically cheer for others, made it easy to get hooked. The years passed quickly, and I must state that I received much more from being a volunteer alongside all these wonderful people than I ever gave.”
During his induction speech, Peters thanked his wife and children for allowing him to volunteer.
“(My family) have supported and encouraged me and always understood if I missed family events especially my wife, Lynette, whose birthdays always fell on the weekend of state games,” Peters said.
Peters ended his induction speech by quoting his brother, the late Dr. James Peters.
“Do all the good that you can, by all the means that you can, for as long as you can, to as many as you can.”
