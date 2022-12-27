Four Patriot football players are hoping to bring more limelight of Franklin Parish High School’s talent.
Bryce Curtis, Eli Foster, Elijah Henderson and Kedrick Thomas have been invited to play at the Gridiron All American Bowl in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Dec. 30.
When asked what was their major goal in the bowl game all the young men answered they wanted to make a name for themselves and FP.
“I want to help put FP on the map,” Foster said. “I want to bring more attention to FP because there is a lot of talent at FP not just football. There are not enough eyes watching FP.”
“I want my name, my number and my face to be known,” Henderson said. “People know my name and number, but they don’t know my face.”
Thomas added to Henderson’s sentiment. “I want my name to be known.”
Curtis said he wanted to bring attention to his game.
“I want to play good for sure and hopefully get some college attention.”
The players all agreed in order to accomplish their goals, they had to put in a good game.
“We got to play at the best of our abilities,” Thomas said. “Make tackles, make plays.”
In his senior season, Thomas played corner back, strong safety and free safety.
The players’ careers at FP were filled with memories that will last a lifetime. The game that stood out in Curtis’ memory was the Caldwell contest.
Caldwell was leading for most of the game until Curtis threw a touchdown pass to Javion White in the last moments to put the Patriots up.
“I threw the ball up to Javon, and I knew he was going to catch it,” Curtis recalled.
“The Caldwell game was the first game I truly saw and played in that we truly had to fight,” Foster added. “FP was down for the entire game, and the touchdown pass was a do or die situation. It was good to see the team fight. It was a turning point in the season for the team.”
Foster played defensive tackle and defensive end in his senior season.
During the Rayville game, Henderson “popped” a player hard, and the middle linebacker said “it felt good.”
Against Bastrop, Thomas recorded his first pick and that memory stands out for the player.
Now that their Patriot football career is nearly done, the four leaders had advice for the younger players coming into the program.
“Put in the work all four years including conditioning,” Thomas advised. “It goes by real, real quick. Make yourself better and make your name know.”
“It doesn’t matter how you start it matters how you finish,” Henderson said.
“It goes by fast,” Curtis said. “Get in the weight room. It is very important.”
“Figure out what you need to work on,” Foster said. “Do extra drills and work.”
The young men also agreed the future of Patriot football was a bright one.
“The team that is coming up is definitely going to make it farther in the playoffs,” Henderson said. “Defense is going to be unreal.”
“I feel like we got the right coaches and all the players are starting to buy in,” Curtis said. “They’re going to have a lot of athletes on the field and the young quarterback next year is going to have a lot of athletes around him. I think they are going to be perfect for him.”
“I think it took some kids that wanted it,” Foster said. “I’ve seen a lot of kids that were just there. They didn’t care where the program was going. But throughout the years, we slowly gathered people up and got a head coach that wanted to go that direction. The atmosphere is just different - we want to be good. The want to be great was there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.