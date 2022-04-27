Franklin Parish’s baseball team began Class 4A playoff action Tuesday as the Patriots faced No. 9 Rayne in Rayne.

“There were a lot of people who weren’t expecting us to make the playoffs,” said first-year Patriot coach Christian Kidd. 

Franklin Parish finished the regular season at 10-16.

“Everybody is 0-0-0 now,” Kidd said. “We just need to the ball rolling. Momentum can carry you a long way.”

The Patriots defeated Claiborne Christian 10-9 Thursday in West Monroe, scoring six runs in the top of the seventh.

“It was like a hit parade,” Kidd said. “It’s been a very long time since we had that. It was a total team effort.”

The Patriots finished with 12 hits in the contest.

Kason King doubled and had two singles.

Garrett Hunt doubled and singled.

Josh Kemp singled twice.

Caden Gallagher and Dylan Hackney doubled.

Tucker Chapman, Eli Foster and Cason Cloessner each singled.

Franklin Parish fell to Oak Grove 9-5 on April 20.

Dylan Hackney homered, doubled and singled.

The Patriots fell to Parkview Baptist 10-0 on April 18.

Cloessner had the Patriots’ only hit.

King walked twice.

The Patriots fell to Grant 11-9 Saturday in its final regular season game.

“We gave that game away,” Kidd said.

Hackney tripled and singled twice for the Patriots.

Cason Cloessner and Kason King both singled twice.

Eli Foster and Garrett Hunt both doubled.

The winner of the Franklin Parish-Rayne contest faces the winner of No. 8 Tioga-No. 25 A.J. Ellender.

