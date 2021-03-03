Franklin Parish scored five runs in the third and sixth innings on its way to a 14-5 win over Vidalia Thursday in Winnsboro.
The contest was a late addition.
The win was the first for first-year Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd.
“It felt real good to get that first one, especially at home,” Kidd said. “It meant a lot the way the guys came in focused and were locked in.”
The Patriots finished with 13 hits, while Vidalia had four.
Vidalia had no errors in the game.
Franklin Parish committed four errors in the contest.
Jake Spears led Vidalia with three hits.
Cabe Cloessner had three hits for Franklin Parish, including a inside the park home run.
Dylan Hackney had two hits and a walk, while Baylor Cobb added two hits.
Bryce Curtis had two hits and a walk.
Eli Foster added a 3-run double for the Patriots.
Brett Walsworth added a 3-run home run for Vidalia.
Connor Perritt pitched four innings for the Patriots.
Xavier Harveston drew a walk for Vidalia.
Cobb and Bryce Curtis each walked for Franklin Parish.
Peyton Fort had six strikeouts for Vidalia.
Spears pitched three innings.
Franklin Parish lost to St. Frederick 8-3 in its season-opener on February 23.
“We had a lot of mental mistakes,” Kidd said. “We got a runner on base every inning, but had a couple players picked off at crucial times. But I still thought it was a productive loss.”
Chandler Easterling had two of the Patriots’ seven hits.
“They scored seven runs in the first inning off passed balls and walks,” Kidd said. “Came came in and allowed only one run over 31/3 innings.”
FP 14 - Northwood 4
Franklin Parish scored five runs in the fourth and fifth inning and added four in the sixth in a 14-4 win over Northwood Saturday.
Eli Foster had three hits for Franklin Parish, while Baylor Cobb added two and walked twice.
Cabe Cloessner also walked twice.
Chandler Easterling and Cade Richmond also collected hits.
Cloessner got the win.
Franklin Parish dropped the first game of the doubleheader, 9-3.
Northwood scored severn runs in the fourth inning.
“We had one bad inning,” said Kidd. “I feel pretty good about where we are right now. For the most part we are hitting the ball better and our pitchers are holding the runners on better. We’re bonding as a team and will continue to get better.”
