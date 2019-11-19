FP basketball

Franklin Parish High's basketball teams will host Ferriday High Thursday at 5 p.m., beginning with a junior varsity boys game, followed by varsity girls and varsity boys.
The game is being moved up a day because Ferriday has a home playoff game Friday.
Franklin Parish's girls defeated Caldwell in their opener Monday night.
Franklin Parish hosted Richwood Tuesday.
Results and updates will be in next week's Franklin Sun.

