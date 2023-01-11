FP basketball on winning streak By Joey Martin / Sun sports Jan 11, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DREW COOPER goes up strong against Union last week in a contest played in Winnsboro. (Sun photo by Monica Huff) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Parish boys have won 12 of their last 13 games, while the Lady Patriots have been victorious in 8 of their last nine as Franklin Parish swept Mangham and Union last week.Franklin boys defeated Mangham 90-49 on January 3, before disposing of Union 69-55 Thursday in Winnsboro.“Those were two good wins for us,” said Patriot head coach Lonnie Cooper. “We still have a lot of improvement and some things to work on, but I’m pleased with where we are going into district.” Drew Cooper led Franklin Parish against Mangham, netting 27 points. Chris Addison added 11 and Tyler Pleasant 10.Against Union, Cooper led the way with 19 points. Addison added 16 and Javion White 13.The Lady Patriots defeated Mangham 73-47 on January 3 before upending Union 44-39. The Lady Patriots fell to Union 58-45 in a tournament earlier this season."Union has good size and good guard play," Cooper said. "This was like a playoff game for us."Zynia Gray led Franklin Parish with 19 points, while Antwanijia Graves added 14 and Zarriah Goldman and Ariah Davis added 12 each.Union led the Lady Patriots 22-20 at halftime.Goldman led Franklin Parish with 15 points in the win.Franklin Parish, which hosted Neville In its district opener Tuesday, hosts Grant Friday. 