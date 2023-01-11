Drew Cooper

DREW COOPER goes up strong against Union last week in a contest played in Winnsboro. (Sun photo by Monica Huff)

Franklin Parish boys have won 12 of their last 13 games, while the Lady Patriots have been victorious in 8 of their last nine as Franklin Parish swept Mangham and Union last week.

