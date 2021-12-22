Franklin Parish’s boys and girls split a pair of games at the Ruston Tournament last week.
The Patriots defeated Arcadia 55-48 before falling to Southwood 50-48 Saturday.
“Arcadia has a good team, and we were able to jump out ahead of them early,” said Franklin Parish head coach Lonnie Cooper. “We had a chance to beat Southwood, but dug ourselves a hole early. You can’t do that against good team.”
Franklin Parish trailed Southwood 27-17 at halftime.
Drew Cooper led Franklin Parish with 14 points against Aracdia, while Josh Kemp netted 14 against Southwood.
“Playing these good teams helps us,” Cooper said.
The Lady Patriots defeated Sterlington 46-40 before falling to Carroll 60-39 in Ruston.
Franklin Parish’s boys defeated Richwood 54-39 on December 13 in Winnsboro.
The Patriots defeated Richwood 72-55 in the West Ouachita Tournament three days earlier.
“It was a different type game,” Cooper said. “We guarded well, played together and moved the ball around.”
Greg McDaniel led Franklin Parish with 21 points.
The Lady Patriots defeated Richwood, 47-39.
Franklin Parish plays at Madison Thursday.
The Patriots will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament Tuesday, December 28 through Thursday, December 30.
On Tuesday, December 28, Vidalia girls tip off play against Block at 11 a.m.
Delta Charter faces Sicily Island in a girls contest at 12:15 p.m.
Vidalia and Delta Charter boys tip off at 1:30 p.m.
Ferriday’s girls face Franklin Parish at 2:45 p.m.
Sicily Island’s boys face Tensas at 4 p.m.
Tensas’ girls take on Madison at 5:15 p.m.
The final two games have Ferriday’s boys facing Franklin Parish at 6:30 p.m., followed by French Settlement boys against Madison.
On Wednesday, December 29, Delta Charter’s girls face Ferriday at 11 a.m., followed by Franklin Parish’s girls against Tensas.
At 1:30 p.m., Vidalia’s girls take on Madison, followed by Madison’s boys battling Tensas at 2:45 p.m.
Sicily Isand girls battle Block at 4 p.m., followed by Vidalia boys facing Sicily Island.
Franklin Parish’s boys face French Settlement at 6:30 p.m., with Delta Charter boys tangling with Block in the final game.
On Thursday, December 30, Vidalia girls face Sicily Island at 11 a.m.
Delta Charter girls take on Franklin Parish at 12:15 .m.
Vidalia and Madison boys tip off at 1:30 p.m.. followed by Ferriday girls against Madison.
Tensas girls take on Block at 4 p.m., followed by Sicily Island boys facing Block at 5:15 p.m.
Ferriday boys battle French Settlement at 6:30 p.m. followed by Tensas against Franklin Parish boys in the finale.
Admission to games is $10
