FP basketball splits games with Madison By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Dec 8, 2021 Franklin Parish split with Madison, before the boys dropped two games at the Showdown in the Lake Tournament in Lake Charles.The Lady Patriots defeated Madison 62-31."That was a real good confidence-Builder," said Lady Patriot coach Cassandra Wiley. Zariah Goldman led the Lady Patriots with 27 points. Antwanijja Graves and Lisa Hollis added eight points each.Franklin Parish's boys fell to Madison 66-50.The Patriots lost to Madison Prep 58-35 in the Lake Charles tournament. Franklin Parish coach Lonnie Cooper was at Carroll High last year, and led the Bulldogs to the semifinals before they lost to Madison Prep."I am very familiar with Madison Prep," Cooper said. "They always have good basketball teams.Josh Kemp led Franklin Parish with 13 points.The Patriots fell to host Hamilton Christian 64-46 as Kemp once again led the way with 13 points."We take two steps forward and two steps back," Cooper said. "But that's what you have with a young team."Franklin Parish hosts Richwood Monday.
