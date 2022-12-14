Franklin Parish basketball teams swept Block High on Dec. 6 before posting two wins each in the West Ouachita Tournament in Calhoun.
Both teams are really playing well right now,” said Franklin Parish coach Lonnie Moore. “The boys have someone different stepping up each game, which is great. That win by the girls over West Monroe was really big.”
Against Block, the boys posted a 79-37 win, while the Lady Patriots cruised to a 58-14 victory.
J. Anthony Johnson led Franklin Parish with 15 points. Demarcus Hanks and Tavon Bell added 14 points each, while Tyler Pleasant scored 11.
For the girls, Antoinette Graves led the Lady Patriots with 17 points, while Zariah Goldman added 13.
Franklin Parish boys and girls swept two games each at the West Ouachita Tournament.
The boys posted a 77-54 win over Jonesboro-Hodge Thursday.
Pleasant and Javion White scored 16 points each. Drew Cooper added 13, while Johnson netted 11.
The Lady Patriots cruised to a 58-45 win over Union.
Goldman and Graves scored 15 points each.
Franklin Parish boys defeated Union 84-43.
Cooper led the Patriots with 25 points. White added 14, Pleasant 13 and Johnson 12.
The Lady Patriots stunned West Monroe 47-39.
Gray led the way with 16 points, while Goldman added 12.
Franklin Parish played at Richwood Tuesday.
The Patriots face Ruston and Carroll in the Ruston Tournament this weekend.
