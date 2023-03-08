Franklin Parish High School Patriot baseball team bested Family Community Christian School, 12-2, through five innings.
“That was a pretty rough game for us error wise,” said FCCS Head Coach Cody Moroni said. “We played well for the first few innings and then errors and mental mistakes took over the game.”
The score was knotted 0-0 until the Warriors scored their first run in the third inning. FP would answer the run with three of their own in the bottom of the third.
FP scored two insurance runs in the fourth and opened the flood gates in the fifth, rattling off seven runs
Pitching for FCCS was Rylan Thomas, Eli Cottingham and Dylan Dunn.
Thomas took the mound for four innings, striking out six, walking three and limiting the Patriots to four hits.
Cottingham, in his time on the mound, allowed one hit. Dunn struck out one.
Offensively, Raylee Thomas had two hits and one RBI.
Rylan Thomas and Nate Cooper had one hit each for the Warriors.
Ben Graham collected FCCS’s other RBI in the contest.
“We didn’t hit very well,” Moroni said. “We made some mistakes in the field that really cost us. We had a couple of long innings midway through the game that really ran the pitch count up. Sometime games like that happen. The biggest thing is to flush that game and move on to the next one.”
FCCS 3 - Caldwell Parish 0
On March 3, FCCS came away with a hard fought win against Caldwell Parish, 3-0.
Warrior pitching was stingy in the contest. Pitching duo Raylee Thomas and Dylan Dunn allowed only two hits while striking out a total of 15 in the contest.
Thomas struck out 12 through 5.1 innings pitching, while Dunn fanned three in a 1.2 inning performance.
“Raylee pitched phenomenal,” Moroni said. “He was on point and hitting spots. He was taking advantage of early strike counts. Caldwell struggled hitting the breaking ball, and Raylee took advantage of that. That is the best I’ve seen him pitch.”
FCCS scored one run in the first, third and fourth innings.
As a team, the Warriors had seven hits.
Raylee Thomas and Dylan Dunn had multiple hits with two each, swatting a double and collecting one RBI.
Rylan Thomas, Jackson Carroll and Chase McMurry each had a hit in the contest. Carroll had the additional RBI for FCCS.
“Caldwell is a really good team,” Moroni said. “To shut them out is one thing, but to do it in the fashion Raylee did it was phenomenal.”
FCCS 18 - Harrisonburg 1
The Warriors blasted Harrisonburg, 18-1, earlier in the week.
The Warriors scored eight runs in the first to set the tone for the entire game. They also tacked on three runs in the third and seven in the fourth inning.
Rylan Thomas, Eli Cottingham and Raylee Thomas each had two hits in the game. Raylee Thomas and Cottingham also had three RBIs.
Jackson Carroll, Chase McMurry, Reese Jackson and Ben Graham also contributed with one hit each.
McMurry and Graham each had two RBIs, while Rylan Thomas, Jackson Carroll, Nick Shorts, Michael Ramshur and Reese Jackson had an RBI each.
Rylan Thomas pitched all five innings for the Warriors. He put in a strong performance, allowing just one hit, one base-on-balls and seven strike outs.
Next week
The Warriors will play in the Caldwell Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
FCCS plays St. Mary’s on Thursday and Caldwell again on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.