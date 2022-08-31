All is well that ends well for the Franklin Parish Patriots.
Despite a slow offensive start, the Patriots benefitted from first-half takeaways and consistent second half drives to defeat Jonesboro-Hodge, 7-0, in Saturday afternoon’s Bayou Jamb at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.
“It’s a jamboree, but it was big for us from a confidence standpoint,” said first-year Franklin Parish head football coach Adrian Burnette. “We’re looking at it as a progression.”
Franklin Parish’s defense was actually put on its back heels early into the jamboree contest, but it displayed a bend-don’t-break mantra in its own territory. After J-Hodge picked up a first down on a sweep to LSU commit Xavier Atkins, Franklin Parish’s Elijah Henderson stonewalled a Tiger back at the line of scrimmage to set the tone. Three plays later Avery Johnson picked off a pass near the goal line to eliminate the threat from J-Hodge.
The second J-Hodge possession almost repeated the same beats, as the Tigers picked up most of its yardage on the ground before tossing an interception near the goal line to Kendrick Thomas.
As for Franklin Parish’s offense, there wasn’t much happening for the Patriots early on, especially in the passing game. An inaccurate pass here, drop there and of course pressure applied by Atkins produced minimum success against J-Hodge in the jamboree.
But the defense was always there to pick up the offense. After a three-and-out started the second half, Franklin Parish defenders ripped the ball loose from J-Hodge's running back and Patriot defender Johnny Good recovered the football inside the 30-yard line early into the second half.
Facing a third-and-seven, Marshawn Whitley caught a short pass, spun off a defender and fought to pick up the Patriots’ first fresh set of downs of the game, and more importantly get Franklin Parish inside the red zone
The Patriots drove the football all the way to the one-yard-line, and on third-and-goal, Tiger defender Karmekizik Barber recorded a tackle for loss to set up a fourth-and-goal from the Tigers’ three-yard-line. Curtis took the snap, rolled to his right and hit Javion White in the corner of the end zone to break the scoreless tie. Jackson Cordill booted the extra point for the Patriots.
After another defensive stand, Franklin Parish’s offense took over at their own 34-yard line and used a mix of runs and passes to move the sticks and drain the clock. The Patriots successfully played keep away to secure the 7-0 victory.
Franklin Parish will host Bastrop to start the season.
The game was originally scheduled for Bastrop, but was moved to Winnsboro because Bastrop is putting in a turf field.
The contest will be the first for Burnette as head coach at Franklin Parish after serving as offensive coordinator for the Patriots.
Burnette is a native of Bastrop and coached Rueben Randle and Randall Mackey at Bastrop.
“Being from there and coaching there, I know that Bastrop is always coming ready to play,” Burnette said. “I’m excited about being able to start the season off at home, and I know the school and community are excited.”
Bastrop is led by quarterback Jemarion Hawkins, the younger brother of Quaterius Hawkins, who was just named starting quarterback at Grambling.
“He’s a really good quarterback, and has a lot of weapons around him,” Burnette said.
Kickoff for Friday’s game is 7 p.m.
