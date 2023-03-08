Franklin Parish reached the quarterfinals of the Division II non-select division playoffs before falling to No. 1 Wossman 65-56 Thursday in Monroe.
The Patriots, the No. 9 seed, defeated No. 8 Lakeshore 82-78 Feb. 28 in Mandeville to reach the quarterfinals.
“That was a huge win,”Franklin Parish coach LonnieCooper said of the Lakeshore win. “That was a tough place to play. We led most of the way, and even had a 16-point lead, but good teams are going to hit a streak. We were able to hold them off in the end.”
Drew Cooper led Franklin Parish with 21 points, hitting 7-of-11 3-pointers.
Damarcus Hanks added 19 points.
Javion White netted 16, while Tyler Pleasant scored 12.
Franklin Parish trailed Wossman by four points early in the final quarter.
“We just couldn’t score enough basketball down the stretch,” Cooper said. “We had a charge call that was questionable, and then we missed some free throws. But anytime you go into Wossman in a quarterfinal game, and lose by nine, that says something about your team. They are really, really good.”
White led Franklin Parish with 16 points.
JaAnthony Johnson and Cross Addison added 10 each.
Franklin Parish finished the season at 25-7.
“It was a really good year, and I am very proud of the boys and the girls,” said Cooper, who coaches both teams. “Especially considering where we were last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.