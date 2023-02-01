Franklin Parish High won its first boys basketball game ever against Rayville Saturday as Franklin Parish, defeating the traditional basketball power 74-71 in Rayville.
“That was huge,” said Patriot head coach Lonnie Cooper. “They have a great team and this was big for our program, the community and the school.”
The Patriots improved to 20-5 and are ranked No. 9 in Division II non-select.
Franklin Parish had four players in double figures, led by Javion White and Drew Cooper with 16 points each. Chris Addison added 12, while Ja’Anthony Johnson scored 12.
The Lady Patriots defeated Rayville 67-32, but lost sophomore Antwaiija Graves to a broken arm.
Graves was chasing a loose ball when she hit the wall, breaking her arm in two places.
“That’s a dagger,” Cooper said. “We were already missing Catherine Harden to a knee injury.”
Aamirah Thomas led the Lady Patriots 22 points. Desiree Allen and Zariah Goldman added 15 points each.
“We just have to have other players step up,” Cooper said.
On Friday, Franklin Parish defeated Bastrop 80-50.
Drew Cooper led the way with 20 points. Demarquis Hawkins added 17, while Tyler Pleasant, Jason White and Ja’Anthony Johnson added 10 each.
The Lady Patriots fell to Bastrop 37-33.
Allen led the way with 17 points.
Franklin Parish boys and girls posted District 2-4A wins at home on January 24, sweeping Neville High.
“Those were two good wins,” Cooper said. “Anytime you win in district it’s big. This is when you want to be playing really good basketball. And every game we have someone different leading us, and the other players are chipping in eight to five points. That’s a sign of a pretty good team.”
Franklin Parish boys defeated Neville 66-53.
Javion White led the Patriots with 20 points. Drew Cooper added 16 and Tyler Pleasant 14.
The Lady Patriots cruised to a 69-35 win over the Lady Tigers.
In the girls game, Aamirah Thomas led the way with 18 points, while Zarriah Goldman added 16.
The Patriots and Lady Patriots stayed undefeated in district with a sweep of Grant Friday in Winnsboro.
The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Cougars 58-19, while the Patriot boys cruised to an 81-42 win.
Goldman led Franklin Parish with 16, while Graves added 14.
Chris Addison led the boys with 15 points, while Pleasant netted 12 and Cooper 11.
“We are playing good basketball right now,” said Cooper, whose boys team is 16-4 and ranked No. 9.
The girls are 13-2 and ranked No. 9.
“It’s been fun to watch and coach,” Cooper said. “Our defense has been a key for both the boys and girls. I expected that from the boys with the athletes we have, and how they practice hard all the time. As a first-time girls head coach, I didn’t know what to expect. But these girls turn it on when the game tips off. Hopefully we can continue to play hard and play together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.