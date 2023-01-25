FP boys, girls win key district games By Joey Martin / Sun sports Jan 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 ANTWANNA GRAVES drops a three in a contest played at Franklin Parish High School. The Lady Patriots won against Tioga and were ranked 10 in Division II non-select. (Sun photo by Monica Huff) JA’ANTHONY JOHNSON had a reason to smile with a win over Tioga last week. His Patriots were 17-5 for the season and ranked number eight in Division II non-select. (Sun photo by Monica Huff) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Parish swept a pair of key District 2-4A games at Tioga Friday.Franklin Parish’s boys defeated Tioga 67-49.“Those were two really good wins,” said Franklin Parish head coach Lonnie Cooper. “Both teams have been playing well up to the Peabody games. I’m real pleased with where we are now.” In the boys game, Ja’Anthony Johnson led the way with 13 points, while Javion White and Drew Cooper added 12 each.Franklin Parish boys are 17-5 and ranked No. 8 in Division II non-select.The top 28 advance to the playoffs, with the top four receiving a bye.Both Franklin Parish teams are unbeaten at home. “We need to finish strong,” Cooper said. “This is the time for us to be peaking.”The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Indians 34-26.The Lady Patriots, 14-3, are ranked No. 10 in Division II non-select.Antwanijia Graves led the Lady Patriots with nine points.Franklin Parish hosts Bastrop Friday.Franklin Parish’s scheduled home game with East St. John on February 7 has been cancelled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Franklin Parish Lonnie Cooper Sport Boys Patriots District Team Game Basketball High School Sports Lady Patriots Lhsaa Ranking Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ January 25, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Pecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade Jan 11, 2023 Franklin Parish High School Junior Tanner Pecanty travelled to Hawaii to participate in the … Read morePecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade +2 FPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Jan 11, 2023 A senior cheerleader from Franklin Parish High School (FPHS), Emma Grace Monceaux, Read moreFPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Rose Parade Jan 4, 2023 LOUISIANA OFFICE of Tourism, under of leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungessor, was the re… Read moreRose Parade Wilson to perform at Rose Parade Dec 28, 2022 Baskin native Lainey Wilson will perform mid-parade at the 134th Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2. Read moreWilson to perform at Rose Parade Biedenharn hosts Coca-Cola Truck Night Dec 19, 2022 Enjoy a night of Christmas fun for the whole family at Coca-Cola Truck Night on Wednesday, D… Read moreBiedenharn hosts Coca-Cola Truck Night Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRiver Oaks, Claiborne Christian to play in Pelicans arena‘Delighted in shredding’ claim hounds law clerk at 4JDCOuachita weathers storm in hard-fought win over rival RebelsFormer Rebel Cutler commits to BuckeyesLady Warriors beat General Trass, 58-22Mayor disputes WM Marshal's claim about misspent fundsCummings at home on sidelinesNew Baptist pastor felt led to VidaliaVidalia ‘on the move’ with projectsSchool Board posts negative $39M net position Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.