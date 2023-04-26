FP cruises in first round; plays Lutcher in second round By Joey Martin / Sun sports Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Parish’s baseball team advanced to the second round of the Division II non-select playoffs by sweeping Minden, winning 4-3 Friday in Winnsboro, and 11-3 Saturday in a best-of-three series.“That was huge winning the first game,” said Franklin Parish head coach Jacob LaMartiniere. “They have one good arm, but one through nine we had the better team.”The Patriots, 23-13, are the No. 16 seed, while Minden was No. 17. Franklin Parish plays at No. 1 Lutcher Friday and Saturday at Lutcher.“We have to play our best ball,” LaMartiniere said. “It’s baseball, and anything can happen. I’ve seen it a million times.”In the first game against Minden Friday, Cason Cloessner collected three hits, while Bryce Curtis added two.Conner Perritt pitched a complete game for the win, allowing six hits. In the second game Saturday, Kason King collected three hits, while Closssner had two hits, including a home run.Drew Cooper added two hits.Curtis got the win, going 5 2/3 inning, allowing one earned run.The winner of the Franklin Parish-Lutcher series faces the winner of the No. 8 Lakeshore-No. 9 Iota series.Franklin Parish defeated River Oaks 16-0 in its final regular season game on April 17.King led the way with three hits, Curtis added two.Caden Gallagher pitched a complete game shutout. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ April 26, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +2 Gilbert man strives to brew ‘perfect cup of coffee’ Mar 23, 2023 Creating the “perfect cup of coffee” is an artful science, a feat Scott Konieczka has been s… Read moreGilbert man strives to brew ‘perfect cup of coffee’ Literacy Crisis in Louisiana: Will your preschooler Start Smart? Mar 1, 2023 Will your preschooler be ready for kindergarten? Will your preschooler START SMART? In our s… Read moreLiteracy Crisis in Louisiana: Will your preschooler Start Smart? Walk Saturday remembers those lost to drug epidemic Feb 22, 2023 Millie mattered, and so do the countless others who, like her, have lost their lives to the … Read moreWalk Saturday remembers those lost to drug epidemic FPHS student explores writing Feb 8, 2023 A Franklin Parish High School student who said she was inspired by her grandmother to pursue… Read moreFPHS student explores writing +2 Delhi Charter hosts VRC tournament Feb 8, 2023 Twenty-three teams from across the state gathered to compete at the NELA VEX Robotics Compet… Read moreDelhi Charter hosts VRC tournament Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLumen headcount down 800 in MonroeLady Warriors head to state tournament for first time in 23 yearsWest named Vidalia coachWest Monroe softball earns third straight trip to SulphurNo. 1 Sterlington punches ticket to state tournamentBachus OKs parish schools playing Delta CharterShirley named new library directorTrack Roundup: OCS boys and girls reign supreme in district meetsLady Chiefs earn quarterfinal berth with second round victoryTop baseball seeds get into playoff action this week Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: Every American has right to own beliefs (1)Lumen headcount down 800 in Monroe (1)Locals earn nod on Class 3A All-State (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.