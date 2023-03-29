FP defeats Beekman, Grant By Joey Martin / Sun sports Mar 29, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Parish went 2-2 last week, defeating Beekman Charter and Grant, while falling to Grant and Mangham in extra innings.The Patriots are ranked No. 13 in Division II non-select at 14-6.“I feel good about where we are, but I would feel better if we had not lost those two games,” said Patriot head coach Jacob LaMartinire. “We still have a lot of baseball to play.” Franklin Parish started the week with a 12-2 win over Beekman Charter.The Patriots defeated Grant 7-5 before falling to the Cougars 13-10 on Friday.On Saturday, Franklin Parish fell to Mangham 5-3 in Winnsboro as Lane Almond homered in the eighth inning.In the Beekman game, Bryce Curtis got the win. Luke Nicholls and Albert Tarver had two hits each.On the 7-5 win over Grant, Garrett Hunt got the win.Carl Williams, Kason King, Cason Cloessner and Eli Foster each had a hit.Eli Foster had a home run.Franklin Parish was scheduled to play at West Ouachita on Monday.The Patriots host Tioga Tuesday before playing at Tioga Thursday,Franklin Parish plays at Northwood-Shreveport on Saturday. 